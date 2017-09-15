Gordon-Barrie Island council supports Connecting Link designation proposal

GORDON/BARRIE ISLAND—It appears funding is not available to the Town of Espanola in support of it becoming established as a connecting link, on Highway 6 between Little Current and Highway 17, this year.

However, it appears funding is available in the future according to the Ministry of Transportation, says Gordon-Barrie Island Reeve Lee Hayden. He pointed out his council is in support of having Highway 6 between Little Current and Highway 17 declared a Connecting Link by the province.

“We supported the town of Espanola on their request for support to have the province establish the connecting link,” Reeve Hayden told the Recorder last week.

Reeve Hayden pointed out the municipality recently received a letter from the MTO on this issue. “The letter of support for the connecting link had gone to Steven Del Duca, minister of transportation, and we received a reply from Richard LeClerc, head of operations servicing the MTO Northeast Region,” continued Reeve Hayden. “He indicated that funding for the Connecting Link program is $30 million for the year throughout the province.” And he wrote, “I would encourage the Town of Espanola to reapply for the funding for next year 20018-2019.”

“It is pretty important to have this connecting link designated between Manitoulin Island and Espanola,” said Reeve Hayden. “As council we recognize the importance of this connecting link. When you look at the amount of vehicle traffic between the Island and Espanola, and especially the large trucks that travel through the town and to Manitoulin, you have to feel for Espanola having to maintain the road (Highway 6, which has been taken over by the town) through their town and that there is a need for regular funding being made available to maintain the road.”