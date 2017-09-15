Angel Bus continues to provide transportation for West End residents

GORE BAY—The Angel Bus, spearheaded by Sandy Cook, continues in its mission to provide transportation to Manitoulin Lodge residents and adult residents of Western Manitoulin with accessibility needs.

“The service relies on donations and every penny raised goes towards operating the bus,” said Angel Bus committee member Mike Ewart, in a press release. “There is tremendous, consistent community support. Nineteen sponsors this year have donated $1,000 or more.”

These sponsors are acknowledged with emblematic signage on the Angel Bus, said Mr. Ewart. The annual Spring Wing Ding Rock and Roll Dance held a silent auction with items and services donated by local businesses, individuals and artisans. In this special 150th year celebration of Canada, Reta Pearson donated a quilt for a raffle to be held with proceeds going to the Angel Bus; Karen Noble made a large donation with proceeds from a community roast beef dinner; Hank Meyer, whose wife Pearl is a resident at the Lodge, donated half of his earnings from a garage sale; Paul Best donated his time and talent at a ‘Who’s Your Valentine?” night at the Main Street Café in Kagawong. Proceeds from this musical evening went to the Angel Bus.

Mr. Ewart noted that the bulk of Angel Bus funds come from individuals who donate in goodwill or in memoriam. The Angel Bus is truly powered by kindness, he said.

This past Sunday, as part of the Burpee-Mills community breakfast, a draw was held for the beautiful Canada 150 Centennial quilt that had been hand made by local quilter Reta Pearson, and raffled off.

Jan Bainbridge, a member of the Angel Bus Committee, told the many people on hand for the breakfast, “Hello everyone. We are so glad everyone came out for breakfast and to stay around for our draw on this beautiful hand –crafted quilt by Reta Pearson, particularly members of the Burpee-Mills Golden Age Club.”

Ms. Bainbridge said that $2,404 was raised in ticket sales for the quilt and once all expenses were paid, “2,082.12 was grossed that will go toward the Angel Bus. Our heartfelt thanks go to Reta for making the quilt and donating it to us and to the Golden Age Club for all its support of the Angel Bus.”

“When we were selling tickets on the quilt there were was so many comments from people on how lovely the quilt was and how much skill it took to make it,” continued Ms. Bainbridge. “And people who saw it said, you can leave the quilt with us, we’ll take it.”

“A special thank you to the many residents of the Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home and Angel Bus committee for being here today,” said Ms. Bainbridge. The winning ticket drawn in the raffle for the quilt was Paula Brons of Laurentian Crescent in Sudbury.

Mr. Ewart pointed out that Peter Gordon kindly donates a home base for the bus and keeps the way clear by keeping the snow plowed. Ted Kilpatrick and Keller’s Garage in Mindemoya keep the bus road ready, and McQuarrie’s Motors in Gore Bay donates an annual and semi-annual inspection on the vehicle. The intrepid Shirley Farquhar is the dispatcher for the many trips which are mostly coordinated by the spirited, unflappable Gloria Hall.

“The bulk of the (Angel Bus) trips are health related,” said Mr. Ewart. “Church service and church related events come next. The third category is special outings. This category includes family functions like birthdays or weddings, picnics, school concerts, the Providence Bay Fair, Bluegrass In the Country, a boat cruise with North Channel Cruise Line, live theatre at Manitowaning and a trip to the Heritage Museum in Kagawong.”

“The wayfarers love their bus,” the release continued. “They are appreciative of the opportunity to ‘spread their wings’ and take part in life affirming activities they would otherwise be unable to enjoy.

The large number of trips means there is always a need from more drivers. A class G licence does the trick. If you would like to become part of the Angel Bus team or have questions please contact Lynda Olson or Michael Ewart at 1-249-997-0114 or email at lynolson@gmail.com