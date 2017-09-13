Sheguiandah to celebrate Canada at annual Fall Fair

SHEGUIANDAH—The Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah is hosting its annual Fall Fair themed ‘Canada Celebrates’ this Saturday, September 16.

“There will be a large display of exhibits ranging from flowers, baking, crafts, photographs, vegetables and more,” said museum manager and town events coordinator Lisa Hallaert. “There will be youth and high school divisions, in addition to regular divisions. Exhibit entries must be dropped off by Friday (September 15) by 4:30 pm.”

“This year we have prize money for the exhibit winners,” added Ms. Hallaert. “This money is all donations from local residents along with the township and Little Current Lions Club.”

George Williamson will be providing entertainment throughout the fair Saturday and a special guest from Toronto, Lawrence Pinkney, will be giving a speech about his research on the Steele Briggs Seed Company that led him to Sheguiandah, specifically the Trotter Store.

There will be weaving and pottery making demonstrations, as well as several vendors on hand.

For lunch there will be barbecued hamburgers and hot dogs available.

“Fair goers can try a few cranks on the ice cream maker and get a taste,” Ms. Hallaert said. “The antique tractors will also be on site again this year. This is the 7th Annual Sheguiandah Fall Fair and it just keeps getting bigger and better each year. Fall is such a pretty time of year so why not celebrate it at the Centennial Museum with all of the pretty colours. I would like to thank the members of the Manitoulin Genealogy Club for all their hard work. Hope to see you at the fair!”

The annual Sheguiandah Fall Fair is on this Saturday, September 16 from 10 am to 4 pm at the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah.