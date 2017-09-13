A sad farewell to a wonderful human being

Jim Still is recalled by a friend and colleague

To the Expositor:

It is profound sadness that I learned of the untimely death of Jim Still.

I had the pleasure of knowing Jim for over 50 years having played senior hockey with him back in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. We also played ball together in those days.

Jim served his country admirably with Pete Loosemore in the Korean conflict and also served many folks working on the ambulance as a dedicated attendant.

Jim was an extremely well thought of man, greatly respected by all who knew him. He was always smiling, respectful and always had time for a chat.

With his passing we all have lost a great man and friend.

The cause of death at this time appears to be undetermined, however should it be established as other than natural causes, it is my hope that justice shall prevail, swiftly and severely to the full extent of the law.

Rest in peace my old friend; you will be greatly missed by all.

Grenville Green

Little Current