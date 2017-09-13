Providence Bay News & Notes

The Lake Huron Fish and Chips have closed their doors for the season. The community will sure miss the convenience of having a local restaurant for those days when you just don’t feel like cooking. We look forward to their fare next summer.

The Manitoulin Ride Motorcycle Rally has completed all bookkeeping related to their annual fundraiser held the third weekend of July every year. This year they were able to donate $4,000 to the Alzheimer’s Society which has committed to have all monies raised stay on Manitoulin Island. They presented a cheque to the Alzheimer’s Society representatives at a meeting held on September 6, 2017. They are looking for anyone interested in volunteering on the planning committee for next year’s run which will be held July 13 and 14. Meetings are held at 7 pm on the first Wednesday of each month at the Mindemoya Community Centre. A big thank you and miigwetch goes out to all of our volunteers and to our corporate sponsors: Municipality of Central Manitoulin, Mindemoya Grill and Chill Restaurant and Takeout, Mum’s Restaurant, Lillian’s Crafts, Rocky’s Down the Road, Manitoulin Computer’s, Manitoulin Transport Inc., Manitoulin Inn Motel, Mindemoya Motel, Melvin E. Van Horn Insurance, Wilson’s Corner Store, Keller’s Garage, Manitowaning Mill and Building Supplies Ltd, Bank of Montreal – Mindemoya Branch, Calvin Pearson Excavation and Haulage Ltd, Kicking Mule Ranch, Municipality of NEMI, Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah, H&R Noble Construction Ltd, Manitoulin Chrysler, Island Foodland, Guardian Pharmacies, Hummingbird Aerial Productions, Manitoulin Chocolate Works, SEC Grahics – Manitoulin Print Shop, BJ’s & Addison’s OK Tire and Auto Service, Green Acres Tent and Trailer Park and Restaurant, JK Automotive, Top of Hill, Buie’s General Store, Split Rail Brewing Company, Trail Side Sports, Mindemoya Home Hardware & Building Centre, Finn’s Gas Bar & Convenience Store, Season’s Family Restaurant, Paul’s Corner Store & Esso Gas Bar, KAT’s Pet Supplies, Pirates Cove Cottages, ANDY’s One Stop Shopping, My Friend’s Inn, Island Promotional Products, Beacon Images, D.A. Williamson & Sons, Rylan’s Clothing, First General & Red Bow, AOK Store, Sandfield General Store and Country Kitchen, Manitoulin Brewing Company, and Fred’s Camp & Resort.

Anna Neill and partner Dave Bourque of BC stopped in to visit family and friends again before their return back out west.

Gary and Doug McFarlane were home for a visit from Sault Ste. Marie on the weekend. It’s sure nice to see them home.

Happy belated Anniversary wishes go out to Trevor and Ingrid Blay who celebrated 10 years together on September 8.

The Community of Christ Church held their Manitoulin Journey of Faith celebratory weekend with teachings, singalongs, history, speakers and worship services held. What a great weekend for it.

We continue to send out well wishes to Pat Young on her continued improvements and pray for a full recovery for her. We’re thinking about you, Pat.

Happy Birthday wishes go out to Jackie Patterson who celebrates on September 14.

It’s that time of year again. We won the annual Manitoulin Expositor Harvest Glory Days contest last year so we really need to step up our game this year if we hope to win this year’s competition. It’s time to decorate your home, yard, street and community. Let’s show how much community spirit we have going on.

If there is anything that you would like to contribute to The Providence Bay News and Notes, we’d love to hear from you. Please let us know of any upcoming birthdays, anniversaries, or events. You can email prov_chick@hotmail.com or call Cheryl at 705-862-1613. All submissions are required by 3 pm on the Sunday before each Wednesday publication of the paper. Have a great week everyone.