Inaugural Manitoulin rock festival named

MANITOULIN—Following the announcement that a rock concert was inevitable next summer for the Flat Rock Entertainment Centre in Little Current—home of Manitoulin Country Fest—and with a public call out to ‘name that concert,’ the entries flooded in to The Manitoulin Expositor office with one lucky winner chosen on Monday.

Many of the almost 100 entries were a variation of the words ‘rock’ and ‘Manitoulin’ and, thusly, it was decided to go with the popular entry of Rockin’ the Rock for the inaugural rock and roll festival, Craig Timmermans explained.

To make things fair for all those who chose the name, a draw was held Monday morning at The Expositor office for the winner of two tickets to the first ever Rockin’ the Rock music festival, with Karen McGraw being the lucky winner. The other nine people who also gave that submission will receive a 10 percent discount off their ticket price.

While the story breaking the news of Rockin’ the Rock originally gave a July date for the concert, the Timmermans are now looking to a new date, likely in August. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

As previously reported in The Expositor, Rockin’ the Rock will take place over two days, a Friday night Battle of the Bands with a Saturday night concert featuring, likely, two icons of Canadian classic rock.

“Thank you to everyone who wrote in with their submissions,” Mr. Timmermans said. “The support for this new concert series has been phenomenal,” he added, noting that he has already received plenty of interest from local groups wishing to participate in the Friday night Battle of the Bands.

For more, visit www.rockintherock.ca.