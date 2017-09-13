Ice Chips and Canoe Quips

Former Island runner and Panther smashes

course record!

Congratulations to Evan Bayer who during his time on Manitoulin was a dominant multi-sport athlete. He was an OFSAA runner and shut-out phenomena in the Nickel District League. Since moving to Calgary, Evan has become a nationally ranked cyclist as well as excelling now as an ultra-marathoner. This past weekend, Evan obliterated the course record at the National Championships 50K trail, crushing the course record by 30 some minutes at the Lost Soul Ultra. Way to go Evan!

Calling all hockey heroes

There are many heroes involved in Manitoulin Minor Hockey. The unsung people who sit on the MMHA executive, the managers, coaches, trainers and especially referee assignors are all worth their weight in gold. However, where would we be if we didn’t have the on-ice officials to allow that puck to be dropped for every game? Each of Manitoulin’s six, minor hockey association can use referees and linespeople. Young and old alike are most welcome.

A shout out to another former MMHA ref who has turned his experience here to give him a second career. Kenny Smith was a tireless official who skated mainly out of Little Current but is now reffing NOJHL games and works the lines at OHL games. Way to go, Ken. Please contact your local hockey executives to join this invaluable part of the game.

AAA Islanders rub up against future World Juniors?

Island hockey products Sam Assinewai, Carson Shawana and Liam Bridgeman and their AAA Nickel City Sons Minor Bantam squad travelled to Toronto on the weekend to play in the Toronto Redwing Earlybird Tournament. Hopes were high after the team captured the title two weeks ago in the Coffey Cup, but in this tourney the Sons were up against some of the best teams in the province. A tough draw saw them start against the Toronto Junior Canadiens, the No. 1 ranked provincially and the eventual tournament champs, then take on the No. 3 Toronto Titans, the 13th ranked Eastern Ontario Wild and No. 27 Waterloo Wolves. Managing a draw against the Titans, and a close but unlucky showing against the Wolves, the team had a taste of playing against opponents who play 12 months of the year. Ending with an, 0 – 3 – 1 record, the group, comprised of members of the Sudbury Wolves, NC Sons and Liam, from the Panthers, saw their team play and their cohesiveness really came together as the weekend progressed. Keep your heads up boys, great teams are forged in fire.

Terry Fox Run needs you!

Come on out to walk, wheel, ride or run on Sunday September 17 to participate in this year’s Terry Fox Run at Low Island in Little Current. The official run start time is 1 pm, and registration tables will be open as of 12 noon. Pledge forms are available in many locations around the Island, or you can register, donate and invite supporters on-line at www.terryfox.org. Remember, don’t be afraid to go out knocking on doors like in the old days! Everyone has great neighbours willing to help and even if you pledge just $1, you’re a part of this important quest.

As in years’ past, we have certificates, ribbons, and tattoos for all participants. We will also have a bake sale table, and Terry Fox T-shirts available at the run for just $20. Please participate on the 17th, or sponsor a family member, friend or neighbour. If you can’t make it out that day, hop on line and you can donate directly to the Little Current Run Site. If anyone has questions, or if you are interested in entering a Team (workplace, family, or in tribute to a cancer survivor), please contact Joanna Rosenbaum at (705) 377-6244 or joanna.r@manitoulinphysio.ca, or contact the Terry Fox Foundation directly though www.terryfox.org or 1(888) 836-9786.

High school volunteers take note: earn some hours on run day and leading up to the event. If anyone would like to contribute something delicious, (especially with chocolate!) to the bake sale, please contact Joanna at the number above.

Terry was famously quoted with, “I’ve said to people before that I’m going to do my very best to make it, I’m not going to give up. But I might not make it… if I don’t, the Marathon of Hope better continue.” So, let’s come together and continue Terry’s incredible legacy, every little bit helps.

Panther Points

Great news! The novice Panthers will be moving forward with a team for this season and practices have begun.

The Atom Panthers have had three exhibition games and have competed well in each. After losing 5-4 to the Atom Minor AA Sudbury Wolves in a close 5-4 battle last Monday, they rebounded nicely with strong 6-2 and 6-5 wins over a tough Copper Cliff Major Atom A team this past Sunday. The Atom Panthers will be heading South to Richmond Hill this coming weekend for an Atom Major A tournament.

The Peewee Panthers are hitting the ice hard with Coach Hughson getting the team game ready.

The Bantam Panther team is shaping up nicely under Coach Campbell. He will be testing the team this Saturday in Copper Cliff in an exhibition game.

A great new tradition introduced this year was the Manitoulin Panthers ‘Jersey Day’! They had rosters announced, jerseys distributed and some wise words by guest Reggie Leach.

Former Panther Greyson Case, now in his second year as a member of the Nickel City Jr Sons and now on their Minor Atom AA team, will be bringing home gold after his team beat the Vaughan Rangers 3-1 in the championship at the Vaughan Rangers AA Early Bird Tournament this past weekend. Congratulations, Grey!

Another former Panther fared well in another early bird tournament. Billy Biederman, now a member of the AAA Major Peewee Sudbury Wolves club, had a fantastic showing at the Ottawa Senators AAA Shootout this past weekend with 2 goals and 3 assists in 4 games.

A good sport is good for sports.

