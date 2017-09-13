Farm Facts & Furrows

by OMAFRA Ag Rep Brian Bell

New OMAFRA location

Please note that my office within the Service Ontario building in Gore Bay has relocated to the west End of the building. Please use this entrance. Looking forward to seeing you in my new location.

Here is a link to a food product development workshop hosted by RAIN. Two very good external speakers and OMAFRA and CFIA regulatory staff for $20.00. Registration deadline September 30. http://rainalgoma.ca/kitchen2commerce/

OSCIA Soil Champion Nominations

OSCIA is heading into its fifth year with the Soil Champion Award and we are hoping for another good response from the membership to maintain the great profile this award deserves. The deadline for submitting nominations for the 2018 Soil Champion has been extended to November 1, 2017. That should be sufficient time for you to consider someone in your area. To be eligible for the Soil Champion Award, an individual must be a resident of Ontario and/or have contributed to soil management in a way that improves soil health, and supports sustainable crop production and is environmentally friendly. Practices that may be considered include: Minimal use of tillage – primary tillage is not eligible; Protect and enhance organic matter, soil biota and soil aggregation; Efficient and careful use of nutrients; Effective surface water management; Windbreaks and land retirement; the advancement of science and advocacy for soil care. Do you know a farmer, researcher or extension professional that would be a strong candidate? We urge you to consider making a nomination. An individual may nominate him/herself or be nominated by a third party. If you are nominating someone else, please ensure he/she is informed of your intention and is a willing participant. Details and the nomination form can be found on the OSCIA website www.ontariosoilcrop.org