Assiginack Council Notes

Burns Wharf reconsideration

Councillor Brenda Reid requested that council reconsider Resolution #211-15-17, being a resolution to submit a financial grant application to FedNor on behalf of the Burns Wharf Theatre Players (BWTP).

“After reading the applications, I saw inaccuracies so I ask that it be reconsidered,” Councillor Reid said of the FedNor application.

Councillor Hugh Moggy said he understood that the application was currently being redone by the BWTP as a three-season facility, rather than four seasons as previously stated.

The resolution was repealed until the new application is reviewed.

A Deer Show well done

Councillor Leslie Fields commented on the success of the Manitoulin Deer Show held the last Sunday in August, noting the many new things on offer and the highly popular kids’ wilderness challenge.

Mayor Paul Moffatt noted that the Deer Show was busier than ever.

“And it stayed full the whole time,” Deer Show committee member Ron Cooper said.

Council thanked the Deer Show committee of Ron Cooper, Steve Wood, Lee Hayden and Mike Sprack for a job well done.

Fall Fair

Councillor Hugh Moggy reminded council of the 141st annual Manitowaning Fall Fair (held last weekend in Assiginack). He spoke of the Agricultural Society’s appreciativeness for the public works crew. Roads superintendent Ron Cooper also thanked the society for being so well organized and nice to work with.

Road resurfacing

The roads resurfacing crew will be tackling Assiginack roads this week.

Accounts for payment

Council approved the following accounts for payment: general, $319,563.98; and payroll, $50,232,67.

Engineers invited

Council has invited Dan Moody, project manager from Tulloch Engineering, to review the public works garage/fire hall expansion project and Chris Cornell of EXP Services to further explain the Henley Boats building expansion review.

BMO lease renewal

Council passed Bylaw 17-21 to renew its lease agreement with Bank of Montreal, ending October 31, 2020.