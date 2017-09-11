Hydro One outage scheduled for September 30

MANITOULIN—Hydro One has announced a scheduled power interruption for Saturday, September 30 affecting 4,778 customers on Manitoulin.

The following areas will be affected by the power outage: Allan East, M’Chigeeng, Carnarvon, Burpee and Mills, Gordon, Allan West, Billings, Central Manitoulin, Gore Bay, Dawson, Bidwell North, Robinson, Howland, Sheshegwaning, Barrie Island, Sandfield, South Bidwell, Cockburn Island and Zhiibaahaasing.

The outage will take place from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday, September 30.