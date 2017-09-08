Manitoulin Transport provides update on plans for Gordon’s Lodge

GORE BAY—An official with Manitoulin Transport has outlined further plans the company plans to do with Gordon’s Lodge Resort and Conference Centre.

As reported on July 21, 2017, Gord Smith, chief executive officer of Manitoulin Transport, announced the company had purchased Gordon’s Lodge Resort. He had indicated that discussions had been held concerning expansion of the Gore Bay office and that this expansion could take anywhere from three to five years, as the Lodge has a lot of existing space that could be renovated to office space. As well, he outlined at the time that the two-storey building could be renovated to establish a hotel. The company has no intentions of reopening the restaurant.

Mr. Smith updated the plans late last week. “The only update I can provide is that we have agreed to have renovations carried out on the two-storey 10 unit building. Our plans are to have it operating by the summer of 2018. I think we would like to furnish it very well.” He explained building would be used for customers, partners of the company, “to have a nice place to stay when they come to Gore Bay on a business trips.”

“As for the main lodge, we are still looking at this as being used for future additional office space,” said Mr. Smith. He added as well, “we will be tearing down some of the older units for parking space.”

In July 2016, the Recorder reported that Gordon’s Lodge Resort and Conference Centre was officially up for sale, under a power of sale from the previous owners of the business.