Over 400 people served at annual Rib N’Corn dinner

PROVIDENCE BAY—If you like to eat ribs and corn on the cob the Providence Bay/Spring Bay Lions club annual Rib N’Corn feast was the place to be.

“We prepared 460 pounds of ribs for the dinner,” Lions Club President Brian Mitchell told the Recorder during the event, held late last month at the Providence Bay arena.

There were huge line-ups, even well before the doors were opened, to allow patrons in for the dinner and continued on for three hours, while over 400 hungry patrons were served.

Mr. Mitchell noted the Lions Club had a lot of help from volunteers in organizing and putting on the dinner.

Marlene Spruit Won a 50-50 draw held during the dinner.

Funds raised by the Lions Club by the dinner go toward supporting groups, events and activities in the Providence Bay and Spring Bay communities.