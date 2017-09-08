26-year old Man Arrested for Criminal Harassment and Indecent Acts

On Thursday, September 7, 2017, around 2:00 p.m. Greater Sudbury Police were called to an elementary school in Greater Sudbury in relation to a man who had attended the school in order to drop-off a lunch for a 13-year old youth, advising that he was friends with the boy’s mother.

It was determined that the man was not a friend of the mother and that he had been following and making contact with this youth over the course of a month, despite being warned by the boy’s mother and neighbours that the contact was unwanted.

It was further determined that the man had committed an Indecent Act in the youth’s presence approximately one month prior.

The school immediately contacted Police.

An investigation is currently being conducted by the Criminal Investigations Division in relation to this matter.

On the night of September 7, 2017 around 8:40 p.m., Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division and Tactical Unit Officers arrested the man at his residence.

26-year old, Joshua Grossauer has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada:

Criminal Harassment

Indecent Act

Grossauer will be appearing in Bail Court this morning, Friday, September 8, 2017.

Criminal Investigations Detectives learned that Joshua Grossauer had recently posted an advertisement on Kijij offering babysitting services. Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have any information in relation to this.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com or by texting TIPSUD and the information to CRIMES (274637).