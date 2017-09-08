19-year old Man Arrested on Multiple Charges

On Wednesday, September 6, 2017 around 8:00 a.m. Officers attended the area of Elm Street and Regent Street in relation to an abandoned vehicle that was involved in two separate collisions. In the first collision, a silver sedan struck a SUV on Elm Street at Eyre Street where the driver drove off. The silver sedan was then involved in a second collision involving a construction worker on Ernest Street at Ethelbert Street. The silver sedan struck the construction worker, who sustained minor injuries, and the driver proceeded to leave the scene for a second time in the vehicle.

The driver and two passengers of the silver sedan abandoned the vehicle a short distance away on Regent Street and the three individuals took off on foot. Through the investigation of these related collisions, the driver was believed to be a 19-year old man from Greater Sudbury. It was also discovered that the silver sedan involved in both collisions had been stolen from a residence the night before.

On Thursday, September 7, 2017, around 6:30 p.m. members of the Integrated Crime Team located the man believed to be responsible for the previously mentioned incidents in the area of Kathleen Street and Melvin Avenue. A Detective identified himself as Police and the man fled from the Officer, leading to a foot pursuit through the area. A second Detective arrived on scene and the two Officers were able to arrest the 19-year old man. Upon searching the man, Officers found he was also in possession of a Controlled Substance.

The 19-year old man from Greater Sudbury is being charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle x2

Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident x2

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Weapons Dangerous

Assault with a Weapon

Resist Arrest

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Breach of Probation x19

The man will appear in Bail Court this morning, Friday, September 8, 2017.

