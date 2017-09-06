Providence Bay News & Notes

Dr. Marlene Spruyt was the winner of the Providence Bay and Spring Bay Lions Club Rib and Corn Roast 50/50 draw that was held August 26. Congratulations! It was nice seeing her back on Manitoulin Island since taking her position with Algoma Public Health. All proceeds raised from the draw go to support the Manitoulin Family Resources Food Bank.

The monthly euchre tournament that was held on the last Tuesday of August had scores as follows: first were Bill and Betty Jean with 81 points, second was Laura and Bill with 80 points, third place went to Reta and Eva with 78 points and the fourth team was a tie between Kal and Wilma and the team with Gord and Marion each with 74 points. The top lone hands scorer was Bill and Laura with a total of 8. The low hand of the night went to Graham and Sheila. Better luck next month. Regular weekly euchre games resumes September 12 at 8 pm at the Twilight Seniors Club.

Marley Neill has returned from her visit out west to visit her mother Anna in BC. They drove back across Canada enjoying many beautiful places on the way along with Anna’s partner Dave. Anna and Dave visited friends and family here for a couple of days then continued across the ferry to visit more family.

It was quite a sight to see on Saturday, September 2 as 98 motorcycles rumbled into town for a quick break and rest stop on the beach. It was all part of the 3rd Annual Redrum Motorcycle Club Spirit Island Thunder Run. All proceeds raised at this popular event went to the Manitoulin Good Food Box Program.

Happy Birthday wishes go out to Cathy Warner (nee Simpson) in Windsor who celebrates September 6.

Don’t forget about the monthly curling club breakfast this Thursday, September 7 from 7 am to 9 am. Come on out for a fantastic buffet breakfast. This fundraiser helps to offset operational costs of the building.

The Providence Bay Community of Christ Church is hosting their Manitoulin Journey of Faith on September 8, 9, and 10. Hosts Elder Weston Leeson and Dawn Dawson inform us there will be a full weekend off speakers, history, sing alongs and entertainment as well as worship services being held. They are requesting advance registration as soon as possible. Registration is $50 per person and includes all meals and activities throughout the weekend. Please call 705-368-2603 for more information or to register.

If there is anything that you would like to contribute to the Providence Bay News and Notes, we’d love to hear from you. Please let us know of any upcoming birthdays, anniversaries, or events. You can email prov_chick@hotmail.com or call Cheryl at 705-862-1613. All submissions are required by 3 pm on the Sunday before each Wednesday publication of the paper. Have a great week everyone.