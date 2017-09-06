Northeast Town Council Notes

Council amends policy

The Northeast Town council carried a motion to approve a recommendation from the administration and finance committee to amend the Benefits and Supports Policy to read: 9) a) ‘Shall’ to ‘May’ include the following.

Fire department report

Council reviewed the Northeast Town Fire Department report. There were five calls for service since the last report, including: July 26, responded to Aundeck Omni Kaning Health Centre to assist with a fire alarm call; July 29, lift assist on Water Street; August 6, fire alarm call to Bay Estates; August 11, report of multiple vehicle accident Highway 540 (incident not found); and August 19, shed fire on Dupont Street.

There were 29 calls for service to date for 2017.

Community services and public works

The community services and public works report stated that staff are busy cleaning and painting and prepping the recreation centre for upcoming events.

“Repairs and maintenance are being done as required,” the report continues. “Staff are prepping for ice in and the ice plant will start on September 5 with the ice ready for rent September 11.”

The report also noted that Spider Bay Marina is seeing steady business daily and is busy on weekends and that the downtown docks are still seeing daily boats.

“Parks are being inspected regularly,” the report states. “Ball fields and soccer fields are being maintained, as are the public washrooms.”

There will be cruise ships on September 4, 10, 21, 22.

The public works report stated that regular maintenance is underway on the roads and that the MSO has completed the requirements for surface treatments.

Mike Varey was the lowest bidder for the winter sand and was awarded the tender.

The public works one-ton was declared surplus by council.

Building controls

Mr. Williamson reviewed the building controls report from Northeast Town Chief Building inspector Gerry Strong.

He reported that there has been a total of 43 permits issued this year including: four residential; 22 residential additions or renovations; one multi residential; four seasonal dwellings; seven seasonal dwelling additions and renovations; three commercial/industrial additions and renovations; one institutional addition and renovations; and one demolition.

The total value of construction to date is $4,017,155 with a total building permit revenue of $49,154.

New foot bridge

Council received a letter from Little Current resident Nancy Brown asking for a foot bridge to be installed to connect the downtown docks.

Council discussed how they have been looking into this and asked town staff for an update.

Mr. Williamson explained that staff are still waiting on quotes from a company for a steel bridge and on a local architect for a wooden bridge.

Mayor MacNevin reminded council that they haven’t budgeted for a bridge for this year.

Staff was directed to inform Ms. Brown that council is looking into the matter.

Albert Street speed limit change

Council carried motions to reduce the speed limit on Albert Street in Rockville to 40 km and to erect a ‘children at play’ street traffic sign.

Marlene and Val Nose of Rockville wrote a letter to council requesting that the speed be reduced from 80 km/hr to 30 km/hr due to the number of children, adults and seniors who frequently use the street for biking and walking.

In a recorded vote Councillor Marcel Gauthier, Bill Koehler, Dawn Orr, Paul Skippen, Bruce Wood and Mayor Al MacNevin voted to lower the speed limit to 40 km/hr, while Councillors Laurie Cook, Michael Erskine and Melissa Peters voted against the motion. The motion was carried.

Councillor Peters expressed that she drove the road and saw no reason to reduce it to 40 km.

Councillor Erskine said he felt that other residents on the road should be asked their opinion prior to council making a decision.

Council also carried a motion to erect a ‘children at play’ sign on the road.

Green Bay community speed limit

Council reviewed a letter from Amelia Wood requesting that council lower the speed limit at Limekiln Road from the top of the hill at the north end of Green Bay to Bidwell Road and Bidwell Road to the intersection of Green Bay Road and Indian Mountain Road.

“There are several farms, camps, attractions and businesses where motorists encounter slow moving or stopped vehicles and pedestrians,” wrote Ms. Wood. “A posted speed limit that reflects the importance of the community safety may help to improve the comfort of both visitors and residents.”

Staff was asked their opinion from council. Mr. Williamson replied that the speed limit in those areas is currently 80 km/hr and that it is a straight drive, with no major reason for it to be reduced.

No councillor put a motion on the table to reduce the speed.