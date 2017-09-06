Manitowaning family raises money for Tanzania well with water walk-a-thon

MANITOWANING—The Quackenbush family of Manitowaning held a Water Walk for Tanzania Walk-a-thon on Saturday, raising $225 towards their goal of fundraising $5,000 to build a well in Tanzania.

“We had 10 people that came out for the walk—a small but mighty group,” said Ashley Quackenbush. “We asked everyone who walked to raise a minimum of $10. We walked the racetrack in Manitowaning, with each person carrying two, five litre jugs of water. It was very challenging, but we wanted it to represent what the women of Africa go through, carrying water long distances.”

Ms. Quackenbush also explained that she and her family posted signs along the inside of the track with facts about the water crisis in Africa so that people could get a better understanding of how bad the crisis is and how much effort goes into gathering water.

To date, the Quackenbush family has fundraised $1,401.50 of their $5,000 goal for a well in Tanzania through the ME to WE organization.

The Quackenbush family won the Canadian Living Magazine WE (ME to WE) 2017 Family Award recently in the WE Families World division.

The award honours a family that is making a world of difference in one of the WE villages by raising awareness about global issues while championing resources to serve one of the WE pillars of impact.

The Quackenbush family includes mom Betty Lou, dad Tom, 20-year-old Chrystal, 19-year-old Michael, 15-year-old Jason and 23-year-old Ashley.

“The Quackenbush family is made up of six members who are caring and willing to help people in need,” states the WE website. “The family loves making a difference in their community by volunteering at local churches, agricultural society, events and programs for kids, community clean ups, food banks, blankets for the homeless, donations for natural disasters, benefit events/concerts, the local library and so much more! Not only does the entire Quackenbush family work to make a difference in their local community, they have made a difference overseas when their daughter, Ashley, took a ME to WE trip to Tanzania. With her family’s help, Ashley raised enough money for 37 school kits for children in Tanzania! Through Ashley’s trip the family has been raising awareness about water in Tanzania while Ashley gives presentations about her adventure overseas.”

ME to WE is a social enterprise founded in 2008 by Canadian brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger that provides socially responsible products and services and donates half of its net profits to a non-profit partner, WE Charity (formally Free the Children).

The Quackenbush family will appear in the October issue of Canadian Living Magazine along with the other 2017 WE (ME to WE) Award winners.

To donate towards the Quackenbush family’s fundraising campaign for a well, visit https://www.crowdrise.com/a-wish-for-water-for-tanzania-by-ashley-quackenbush-in-cooperation-with-weorg/fundraiser/ashleyquackenbush or visit the crowdrise.com and search for the campaign under Ashley Quackenbush.