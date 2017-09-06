Issues with band elections and calls for better staff training

Less negative attitudes and more welcoming atmosphere needed

To the Expositor:

The trust I have in my band is in question as of late. Aundeck Omni Kaning recently held an election for chief and council and the entire process has me concerned.

As a community, we were allotted one week to nominate hopeful candidates and another week to place our ballots in voting. Our election period is a delicate one that requires dependable, well-read individuals.

It is considerably unfair to have an election process such as this. Our leadership needs to open their eyes and allow a wide variety of nominees, with more than one perspective, to have a chance at succeeding. It seems our community is riddled with ill feelings and resentment about particular individuals or situations but differences need to be set aside so our community can make progress. Our home could be a greater place to live without negative attitudes and a more welcoming atmosphere.

For instance, the band office is a dim place with a secure locked door that gives the message that our band is hiding from its members. Another outstanding issue is how our leadership deals with members who suffer from mental illness. Instead of offering a helping hand a call to the local police is the only known strategy. Assessing police assistance with struggling individuals may not always be the best solution.

The leadership of Aundeck Omni Kaning obviously requires training in interacting with these incapable individuals while still empowering them. More and more, our band is displaying how untrustworthy and sad it actually is. I desire change but in a positive way that will uplift our community and inspire surrounding communities. The objective of leadership should aim for putting unity back in the community. Because without unity there is no future.

Yours truly,

Mike Bucknell

Aundeck Omni Kaning