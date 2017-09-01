Local youngsters take part in head start in business youth enterprise camp

GORE BAY—Several Manitoulin Island youngsters between the ages of nine and 13 got a real lesson in business entrepreneurship by participating in the Head Start in Business Youth Enterprise Camp recently.

“The program is run by the Head Start in Business organization working with Community Futures Development Corporations, including LAMBAC in this areas,” said Kelly Mazzetti, program manager based out of Sault Ste. Marie. “The camp ran from Monday to Friday,” she pointed out.

Carolyn Dearing, loans and business development officer with LAMBAC explained, “the kids learn about enveloping a business plan, how to go about getting a loan from a bank, making their product and selling what they have made. They the repay their loan to the banker and keep the profits of what they have sold.”

Ms. Dearing was the banker for the camp, which was held at Kenjgewin Teg Educational Institute in M’Chigeeng.

The four participating students had their business products on display and up for sale at the farmers market in Gore Bay last Friday.

The students were very eager to display their products and to discuss their involvement in the program.

Ella Corbiere of Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation had bookmarks for the market. When asked why she chose to produce book marks she told the Recorder, “because I felt they would sell well and they were not a lot of money to make.”

“I had a lot of fun this week,” said Ms. Corbiere. “Especially making the products and learning how to talk to other people about the product I made.”

Cara Nahwegabow of Batchewana made flower crowns, as well as lemodade. “I really liked making the products and manufacturing them.”

Jack Young of Gore Bay was wearing one of the wizard hats he produced when the Recorder talked to him. “I also made wands out of chopsticks and hot glue and the wizard hats are made out of bristle board, tape and string.”

Mr. Young said he enjoyed the camp, “especially going shopping and building the wands and wizard hats.”

Willow Fogal of Gordon also had an interesting product for sale. She produced ‘survimal’ leashes. “Basically you can purchase a leash or a collar that is put on a dog. The homemade bags contain items that you may need if you get hurt. For example, the bags include a whistle, lighter, a poop bag for your dog, rope, water proof band-aids and a light. You can buy either a leash or a collar,” she explained. She added, “I enjoyed the camp. I think putting it all together was the best part and what I enjoyed the most.”