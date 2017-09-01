Christine Sagon-Bigras honoured by community for her tremendous contributions over 27 years

ZHIIBAAHAASING—Family, friends, chief and council members of the community of Zhiibaahaasing First Nation joined together late Saturday afternoon to recognize the tremendous contributions that Christine Sagon-Bigras has made over the past 27 years as band manager.

“Good afternoon everyone, thank you for coming out here for this special celebration,” said Irene Kells, chief of Zhiibaahaasing at a dinner celebration held for Ms. Sagon-Bigras. “Today is a special day for my sister, a band staff worker, administrator and councillor. She has been my right hand from day one.”

Chief Kells explained that when the Zhiibaahaaasing First Nation band was formally first established, “there was basically three of us, myself, Bob (Kells) and Christine. Over the years she has done so much for this community. When we started (the community) we started (operations) out of the home in Sheshegwaning. She had a computer and did the administration work from there and since, along with administration, she has been a finance operator, backhoe operator, dishwasher, cook and much more.”

“Christine has given so much of herself, expecting nothing in return,” stated Chief Kells, stressing how important Ms. Sagon-Bigras’ contributions were in the start up of the community. “I don’t know what makes me more proud, having Christine for a sister or for everything she has done for this community. I can’t say enough about her, and the things she has done and had to put up with. And she is still working as hard as ever.”

Councillor Kevin Mossip said, “I remember when I was four-years-old and having my bedroom converted into a band office. And when I went to college in 1989, there were three people running the community. Without their support and commitment none of us would be here in this community today.”

“I’ve seen all the work Christine does, many things wouldn’t get done without her,” said Mr. Mossip.

“Twenty-seven years is a long time, and I’m proud to work alongside Christine,” said Crystal. “I am very happy to have someone like you in the community.”

Bobbie Sue Kells welcomed everyone to the gathering, noting her “congratulations to Christine on her 27 years of contributing to the community.”

Bill Antoine said, “Christine is very hard working. She works like a machine, but is not a machine. I had been a member of the Sheshegwaning community in 2000 when I came here to become a band member here in this community. At that time there were just a few houses around, certainly not as much as there is now.”

“Christine worked hard all the time, like she still does today,” said Mr. Antoine. He pointed out as well as her work for the community as band administrator, “she has been teaching our language to children for the past 22 years. My sister, I love you very much.”

Patrick Madahbee, grand council chief for the Anishinabek Nation, said to Ms. Sagon-Bigras, “when you first started out you probably never figured on being in this job for 27 years.”

“One of the greatest things a person can do in their life is to serve their community,” said Grand Council Chief Madahbee. “When you started her there was little here. Now look around and there is lots going on in the community, and you had a big part in contributing to this,” he said in presenting Ms. Sagon-Bigras with a gift on behalf of the Anishinabek Nation.

Along with a few more presentations and gifts made to Ms. Sagon-Bigras, everyone enjoyed a delicious meal afterwards.