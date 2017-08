‘A Fair Country’ should be mandatory study

To the Expositor:

Kudos to Jan McQuay for her historical viewpoints of how Canada became Canada, and of all the unscrupulous ways the British stole the land of the Indigenous peoples (‘History can be looked at from more viewpoints than the victor’s,’ August 23, Page 4).

Now if only the ministries of education would insist that John Ralston Saul’s book ‘A Fair Country’ be used as a history textbook in all Canadian schools.

Marian Henry

Little Current