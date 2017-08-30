Rock festival announced for next July in Little Current

LITTLE CURRENT—Some may call them gluttons for punishment, or just eager beavers, but Craig Timmermans and wife Kelly of Manitoulin Country Fest fame are planning a new endeavour for next July—a rock concert series—and they need your help in finding a catchy new name.

All who know Mr. Timmermans realize that country music is not where his heart lies—that’s Kelly’s claim to fame—but it is rock and roll, especially classic rock, that gets his blood pumping, and it’s to this end, and thanks to a lot of prompting from fellow rock fans, that he has decided that Manitoulin is in much need of just such an event.

“I’ve been thinking about this for several years,” he told The Expositor Monday. “We have always made it our mission that we never wanted to compete with other events, but now that (Spanish) Rock and Roar is no longer, we can bring up our Country Fest gear that much sooner and have another event (at the Flat Rock Entertainment Centre, home of Country Fest).”

The weekend in question is July 27 and 28, 2018. This weekend also hosts Gore Bay’s Harbour Days celebrations.

“The time is now, the time is right,” Mr. Timmermans added.

The Timmermans are also hoping to have a strong craft brewery element at the new event and have already reached out to Manitoulin Brewing Co., Split Rail Brewing Co. and Stack Brewing in Sudbury to have a major presence at the event.

“The idea is to have people camp Friday night and have a battle of the bands on the Manitoulin Transport Stage featuring local bands, with the headliners on Saturday,” he said. This will likely mean two big name Canadian icons in classic rock.

“A lot of people have been asking for a rock festival and now the timing is right,” Mr. Timmermans reiterated.

The Timmermans, in collaboration with The Expositor, are hosting a contest to ‘name that rock concert.’ Have an idea for a catchy festival name that incorporates rock and roll? Send us an email with your entry to editor@manitoulin.ca with the subject heading of ‘rock concert.’ Submissions will be gathered until Friday, September 8 with the lucky winner snagging two free tickets to this inaugural event next July.

Local bands who are interested in competing in the Friday night battle of the bands should contact Mr. Timmermans by emailing him at craig@manitoulin.net.