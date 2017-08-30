Little Current health food store changes hands

LITTLE CURRENT—The Island Jar in Little Current has changed owners, but the new proprietors have no plans to change the beloved health food store.

“I grew up in Gore Bay and my family now lives in Little Current,” shared Aline Taillefer, who bought the business earlier this summer along with her husband Michael Do. “I went to school in Ottawa and have lived in Toronto for the last five years.”

Ms. Taillefer explained that she started her career with LAMBAC and wanted to get back into economic development.

“When the opportunity came up to purchase The Island Jar it was ideal,” said Ms. Taillefer. “We (Michael) are both interested in health and fitness—it was a natural fit.”

Ms. Taillefer has been on Manitoulin full-time this summer, but plans to travel between Manitoulin and Toronto in the fall/winter, as Mr. Do is still working in Toronto.

“We are keeping things similar for now,” said Ms. Taillefer of The Island Jar. “We are planning some new menu items and workshop events in the fall. I will be working with some of our providers while I’m in Toronto. We also plan to keep showcasing local produce, products and artisans.”

The Island Jar is located in downtown Little Current and is open Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5:30 pm, Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 3 pm.