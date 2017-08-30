Following Hope’s Path: XVIII

Hitting the five year mark

EDITOR’S NOTE—This is the 18th story in an ongoing series that followed Kagawong’s Mary Buie and her brave battle with breast cancer and now her life after cancer. The series chronicled Ms. Buie’s journey as she navigated through doctors’ appointments, surgery, chemotherapy and recovery as well as exploring the various groups and resources that exist on Manitoulin for women fighting the disease. In 2013, Ms. Buie learned that she was officially cancer free and began to regain her health and energy after recovering from a modified radical mastectomy and undergoing chemotherapy treatment. She is now back to living life to the fullest and sharing her cancer journey with other Island women battling the disease. No stranger to uphill battles, Ms. Buie, an English-trained nurse, pushed emphatically for Ontario to recognize midwifery as a medical discipline and then returned to university to re-qualify as a midwife before founding Manitoulin Midwifery.

KAGAWONG—Mary Buie recently reached the five-year milestone—five years since she was first diagnosed with breast cancer and began her battle.

“I’m doing great,” Ms. Buie told The Expositor. “I’m fit, healthy and doing well.”

“I had my appointment with my physician, Dr. Nobel, and I thought I would be discharged from his care since it had been five years since I was first diagnosed, but I learned that I will stay with him until I hit 10 years,” she added. “I was really happy because once anyone has cancer if you have anything weird going on with your health, you get scared—the threat of cancer is always lurking.”

Ms. Buie explained she recently she began having pain in her right forearm and was concerned.

“After surgery you expect that, but five years later when this started happening I was worried,” said Ms. Buie. “Dr. Nobel said it wasn’t unusual to get lymphedema later on—it’s a side effect from radiation and/or the surgery.”

Ms. Buie was referred to a physiotherapist that specializes in lymphedema at the Health Sciences North Cancer Centre.

“I’m also going out to Calgary in September to visit my daughter Jen and she is a physiotherapist so she’ll be helping me work on draining the lymphnodes,” said Ms. Buie. “I was given a compression sleeve after surgery but only wore it if I was flying or doing heavy work in the garden—I had forgotten about it, but you need to be really careful to avoid injury or infection.”

Ms. Buie is also the captain of the Burns Wharf Theatre Players Run for the Cure team, which is taking place on Sunday, October 1 in Sudbury. “I have been doing the run every year since I was diagnosed,” she shared. “It’s a lot of fun.”

As well, Ms. Buie helps lead the Circle of Hope support group, with the next gathering taking place on Sunday, September 24 at the St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church in Kagawong from 1:30 to 3:30 pm.

“At five years I breathed a big sigh of relief,” concluded Ms. Buie. “I did not expect this, lymphedema, but it’s reassuring to know that it happens and is actually fairly common.”