Expositor Classic Salmon Derby wraps up second successful year

SOUTH BAYMOUTH—Laughter and good natured comraderie was the order of the day as the second annual Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic’s closing ceremonies were held at the John Budd Memorial Park pavilion on Sunday.

“This has been amazing,” enthused event organizer Dave Patterson as he gazed out over the packed pavilion. “There are so many people to thank I could go on and on, but I especially want to thank all the ticket sellers who stepped up to help make this happen, we couldn’t have done this without you.” Those ticket sellers helped to propel the number of people taking part in the derby by more than 100 fishers to an outstanding 650 of all gender and ages. He also extended his gratitude to the weigh in stations for without their help the derby could not happen.

As Mr. Patterson set about the long anticipated process of handing out prizes, including a whopping $12,000 first prize, he noted that it has already been decided that will be some positive changes next year. “We will be upping the daily catch prize,” he said. “Stay tuned for details.”

First prize winner Chris Wdowiak was on hand to accept his prize (one of several the avid fisherman collected actually) for landing a 24.87-pound whopper of a salmon to collect the $12,000 first prize cheque. Followed by second prize winner Jesse Cundari, whose 22.43-pound salmon two days before the derby’s end was good for a $4,000 cheque; third prize winner Martin Connell, whose 21.32-pound salmon collected $2,500; fourth prize winner Christian Seguin with a 20.24-pound salmon for a $1,000 cheque; fifth prize winner Ray Beaudry with a 19.31-pound salmon for a $500 cheque; and sixth prize winner Jeff Haayema whose 18.77-salmon snagged him the Napier Outdoors Sportz Truck Tent.

Members of the Tehkummah Fire Department were on hand cooking up a storm of burgers and dogs to complement the salads, fruit plates and cake that made up the derby prize lunch.

In the midst of the awards marina manager Grant Moggy popped in with a special request. “We have a boater stranded out by the nets in the bay,” he said. “Is there anybody here with a boat who can go get them? They are just drifting around out there and have no way of getting back in.” In short order a rescue team was assembled and set out to secure the distressed boaters.

The complete list of winners in the Manitoulin Expositor Classic Salmon Derby included: Chris Wdowiak (24.87- $12,000); Jesse Cundari (22.43 – $4,000); Martin Connell (21.32 – $2,500); Christian Seguin (20.24 – $1,000); Ray Beaudry (19.31 – $500); Jeff Haayema (18.77 – Napier Outdoors Sportz Truck Tent 57 series); Rob Spec (18.72); Rob Brydges (18.54); Greg Coker (18.45); Jim Michlouski (18.39); Jordan Williamson (18.24); Mike McLeod (17.91); Brenda Maurice (17.80); Sarah Williamson (17.76); Christian Seguin (17.64); Darci Debassige (17.34); Vincent Daoust (17.25); Brian Hurley (16.90); Noah Coyne (16.84); Sean Leduc (16.83); Morris Misener (16.78); Morris Misener (16.78); Sophia Macfarlane (16.69); Brady Dearing (16.44); and Hugh P. Macdonald (16.34). Top trout catches who won various prizes were: Kevin Hout (20.47); Robert Mackevicius (17.58); Art Deyell (17.16); Gord Dowdall (15.08) and Glen Knechtel (15.01). The Youth category was well represented and the top five winners were Jordan Williamson (18.24); Darci Debassige (17.34); Noah Coyne (16.84); Sophia Macfarlane (16.69); and Nolan Moxom (15.75).

The mystery fish weight winner was Jordan Williamson, who secured the win with a 15.34-pound fish. The mystery weight was 15.35 pounds. “He didn’t know it, but Moe Gauthier held onto it for two weeks up until three days ago,” said Mr. Patterson. Jordan took home a Broil King smoker courtesy of Jake’s Home Centres valued at $1,000.

Mr. Patterson noted that a survey will be going up online shortly to canvass participants on their thoughts for improvements in the derby. “It will be anonymous, so don’t hold back,” he said. “Thank you to all of our sponsors. We really couldn’t have done this without them either.”