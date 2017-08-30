Countdown to Kindergarten: School off to an early start for youngest students

School is off to an early start for the Rainbow District School Board’s youngest students. Children beginning school this fall are currently participating in the Kindergarten Summer Camp. The nine-day program, which began Monday, August 21 and runs to Thursday, August 31, 2017, is offered three hours a day at a number of Rainbow Schools.

Under the guidance of qualified teachers and designated early childhood educators, Kindergarten students are engaging in inquiry based learning and play, including co-operative games and outdoor activities.

“Kindergarten Summer Camp introduces children to Rainbow Schools and the wonderful experiences that await them in Kindergarten,” says Director of Education Norm Blaseg. “It is intended to ease the transition from home to school. Children have an opportunity to become familiar with staff and surroundings, meet classmates, and get excited about starting school.”

Kindergarten Summer Camp is being hosted at A.B. Ellis Public School, Adamsdale Public School, Assiginack Public School, Copper Cliff Public School, Chelmsford Public School, Churchill Public School, Cyril Varney Public School, C.R. Judd Public School, Lansdowne Public School, Little Current Public School, Northeastern Elementary School, Princess Anne Public School, Queen Elizabeth II Public School, Redwood Acres Public School and S.Geiger Public School.

If you have not registered your child, there is still time to do so. Please contact the Rainbow School in your area.

The first day of school is Wednesday, September 6, 2017. There will be no early dismissal on the first day.