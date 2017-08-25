Prov Fair celebrates 134th anniversary!

PROVIDENCE BAY—The annual Providence Bay Fall Fair is a staple must see and take part in event as there is to be found on Manitoulin Island and one that this is eagerly anticipated by both local residents and visitors alike.

“Good evening and welcome to the 134th annual Providence Bay Agricultural Society Fall Fair,” stated Norm Morrell, master of ceremonies at the opening ceremonies held in the local arena last Friday evening. “To have an event like this celebrating its 134th consecutive year taking place is quite a tribute to the community and its residents.”

“I would like to welcome everyone here tonight,” said Richard Stephens, mayor of the Municipality of Central Manitoulin. He said the fair always provides a good time for everyone who takes part and continues to be a success because of all the hard work done by the Providence Bay Agricultural Society Fair Board and volunteers.

District 12 representative for the Ontario Fall Fairs Association (OFFA) Debbie Kirby said, “it’s so nice to be here again this year.” She brought greetings from the OFFA and District 12. “You have a wonderful board of directors, members and the community, volunteers and families all join together to make this fair such a great event.”

Angela Johnston presented the Fair Junior King and Queen awards to Teiran Noble-Stone and Autumn Davy.

Jack White, president of the fall fair board, then welcomed everyone to the fair. He thanked all the fair board members, volunteers, associate director, volunteers and sponsors for all their support, dedication and effort. “This is a great team to work with.”

Mr. White presented several very special awards, including a Meritorious Service to Youth Award to Karlene Scott and Meritorious Service Awards to Merlin and Christine Lewis and a supporting board volunteer John White. Another set of awards sponsored by the federal government were presented to long time fair sponsors Elwin Shaw, Barry Williamson of D.A. Williamson’s and Sons and Mindemoya Home Hardware.

After the official opening, Karlene Scott welcomed everyone to the Fair Ambassador Pageant. She provided a history of the pageant and noted that this year, “we are delighted to have four lovely young ladies participating in the pageant tonight.” The contestants included Megan Misner, Alicia Williamson, Delaney Madore and Michelle Campbell.

Each contestant presented a speech and then, later in the evening, the judges selected their choice of the winners of the pageant. Chosen as Ambassador of the Fair was Michelle Campbell, with Alicia Williamson selected as the First Princess and Miss Congeniality.

The evening also included a pie-eating contest, a light horse show and viewing of the many creative and colourful exhibits in the exhibit hall.

Events on a busy Saturday included a pancake breakfast held at the United Church, the midway by Albion Amusements, Reptilia Educational Reptile Zoo, The Stylamanders interactive music family show, judging of livestock and a live animal display, Glendale Petting Zoo, live entertainment by the Youngstown Band, children’s races, face painting and a heavy draft horse pull. In the latter, (which was dedicated in the memory of the late Chicken George) Kevin Gilbert was first with his team of horses, with Gerald Webkamigad second and Jerome Pheasant third.

The best light horse team division saw Katie Cyr and her team in first, Jon Graham second and Brendan Gilbert third. There were three generations of the Gilbert family who took park in the horse pull event. The Katie Cyr team was judged as best dressed team, best teamster was Clifford George.

Of course, what would a fair be without a parade and Saturday morning’s display was phenomenal.

Some of the results from the different categories included: Individual Theme in first were The Duxbury Family, with the Dewar family coming second and third the Nadorozny Family; Best Decorated All Terrain or Miniature Float, went to the golf cart of Don and Pat Burke; the Canada 150 float prize went to the Dewars’ and Lewis’; the Antique Motorized Vehicle category was won by Rob and Gloria Sandercott in a 1968 Mustang; Most Innovative and Attractive Float went to O Canada, by Commercial Sound and Lighting’s Ben McKenzie; Children Participants went to Jennifer and Chris McGowan for Balloon Animals; Miniature Fire Truck went to Natalie French; Decorated Bicycle saw Sebastien French first, Theo French second and Spencer Johnston third; and Best Walking Group went to the Future Jr. Volunteer Department.

A family tug of war and relay race was held in the evening which also featured the Manitoulin’s Got Talent Show.

On Sunday motocross sanctioned by the Canadian Motosport Racing Corporation was held at the track, a family paper boat race, turtle races, family round bale push, quilt raffle draw, family fun winners and much, much more.