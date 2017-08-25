Lower Mudge Bay holds Fun on the Water Poker Run

KAGAWONG—The second annual Lower Mudge Bay Fun on the Water Poker Run was once again a huge success!

“We had 27 entries and the poker hands were from 10 high to four kings,” explained Mike Coomes, organizer of the event, after the event held this past weekend.

The list of winners in the event included Tristian Argue in first receiving a prize of $50, Shelley Clark in second and winning a cash prize of $25. Diane Abols won $15 for finishing third while the Booby prize went to Dawn Peters, who received a cash prize of $5.

Ken Clark won the Main Street Café goodies bag.

“We had people from Florida right up to Kagawong out on the water,” said Mr. Coomes. ‘We hope to see everyone again next year!”