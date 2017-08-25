Gore Bay residents offer main street solar eclipse viewing

GORE BAY—Several local residents and visitors to the Town of Gore Bay had the opportunity to view the solar eclipse this past Monday, thanks to a local woman.

Rua Lupa and her daughter could be found on Meredith Street in town on Monday, sharing their special solar eclipse viewing sunglasses, offering passersby a chance to see the full-blown eclipse in which the moon blots out the sun. This full blown eclipse was the first to take place in nearly a century.

“It was pretty cool to see (the eclipse),” said Ms. Lupa, later Monday. “At the start you could see the edge of the sun being covered, it looked like a bitten cookie, then a crescent moon, and at the peak (of the eclipse) you could just see the top of it.”

Ms. Rua pointed out as the eclipse was taking place the temperature dropped as well. She explained, “when we were at the Providence Bay Fair this weekend we visited the beach and bought three sets of the eclipse glasses at the Harbour Centre, and I had two on hand Monday. So I decided to take them out on the sidewalk in front of B and J’s Restaurant and share them with other people so they could view the eclipse as well.”

Ms. Lupa encouraged those who were going to the restaurant or passing on the sidewalk to come back later and view the eclipse when it was at its maximum coverage, and many people could not resist taking the time to see this historic event take place.