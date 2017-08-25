Gordon-Barrie Island council decides not to participate in fitness centre/gym proposal

GORDON-BARRIE ISLAND—Gordon-Barrie Island council has decided that it will not participate with the Town of Gore Bay in establishing a proposed fitness centre/gym.

As has been reported previously a fitness centre/gym committee has been set up and is looking at setting up the centre in the Gore Bay Seniors Centre (located in the basement area of the Gore Bay Medical Centre), with the current seniors’ groups moving to space in Charles C. McLean Public School this fall. The committee-town requested Gordon-Barrie Island participate as well as provide financial support for the new fitness centre/gym.

“We discussed the proposal at the council level,” Gordon-Barrie Island Reeve Lee Hayden told the Recorder late last week. “It was felt by council with the costs that we are providing in our budget in recreation for the Manitoulin Island Country Club and that this is all that we could afford at this time.”

As well, “we hadn’t provided for support in our budget going toward the fitness centre/gym.”

Mr. Hayden explained, “when you take in the capital expenditures and operations of the golf course we are looking at continuous (financial) losses at the golf courses and we (council) felt that is all we could afford in terms of recreation.” He said members of the fitness centre/gym committee had made a good presentation to council. We realize there is a need for recreation in the community, but we wouldn’t be able to provide support (for the fitness centre) at this time.”

Gordon-Barrie Island council’s decision, “will certainly have an impact on our proposal,” said Gore Bay councillor Jack Clark, chairperson for the Gore Bay Fitness/Gym Committee. “We had been looking for possible funding support from Gordon/Barrie Island.” He explained the committee had hoped for $5,000 in funding from the township and without this financial support “it will impact-especially on what and where the committee can budget for in terms of new or used equipment to purchase and in terms of membership for people in and outside the town.”

However, “I am still hoping to head back to Gordon/Barrie Island to plead our case further,” said Mr. Clark. “I don’t anticipate council changing their mind but I will provide them with a full, updated report soon.”

At a Gore Bay council meeting on August 14 Mr. Clark told council that “we need to update our equipment list. We are looking at options for both new and used equipment, and we’re open to anything proposed.”

As well, in the minutes from the July 12 committee meeting it was noted Mr. Clark had introduced a representative of Akfit, a fitness superstore based out of Sudbury. She presented the committee with options of different levels for equipment, including their delivery, installation, warranty and maintenance program. She also presented the option to lease equipment. The committee agreed to have a couple of proposals drafted and for her to meet with Mr. Clark for a site visit to assess the proposed facility space.

The committee also agreed that it should still consider accepting used equipment and the town will investigate where there is different liability insurance needed-depending on the type of equipment purchased.