Tour de Meldrum event benefits Mindemoya Hospital campaign

By
Tom Sasvari
-
The 19th annual Tour de Meldrum raised $5,000, which was donated to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary who in turn donated it to the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) Telemetry Campaign. From left is auxiliary President Judy Mackenzie, auxiliary member Marilyn Holmes, MHC CEO Derek Graham, auxiliary member Leila Thureson, Tour de Meldrum organizer Dale Scott, auxiliary member Anna Orford and MHC physician Dr. Reid. photo by Robin Burridge

MINDEMOYA—The Manitoulin Health Centre Mindemoya Hospital has received another substantial boost for its telemetry hospital equipment fundraising campaign, thanks to the participants in the annual Tour de Meldrum Bay bicycle event.

Dale Scott, the main organizer of the Tour de Meldrum, explained that at this year’s event a total of 23 participants took part, with $5,000 being raised and donated to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary.

The annual ride took place on the Father’s Day weekend in June, with riders travelling from Mindemoya to Meldrum Bay on Saturday, where they had supper and stayed overnight at the Meldrum Bay Inn. On Sunday the participants then rode back to Mindemoya.

This year marked the 19th anniversary of the Tour de Meldrum.

