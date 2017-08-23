Tehkummah Talk and Times

Tonight we argued about who was leaning on the rail at the Ferry dock, and it was Marg Case, and her two granddaughters, Ellie and Sophia and not a summer tourist (well the girls were on holidays!)

Six tables at cribbage: Bert Whalen, high hand, 24; first, Dorothy A. and yours truly, 946; second, Laura and Patrysha, 942; third, Bert and Jay, 941; low, Betty Jean and Audrey, 860; door, Rick, Betty Jean and Doris.

We celebrated Pat Norton’s birthday today with a cake, candles and the Happy Birthday song. Earlier in the day, I went to the memorial service for Bev Maguire, many relatives and friends, and the Assiginack Fire Department.

Eulogy by Martin, good neighbour report from good neighbours, Elwood and Marilyn Wohlberg, plus her wonderful music. How fortunate we are if we have good neighbours. A beautiful display of his life in photos. I didn’t stay for the lunch provided by those beautiful ladies of the church.

We had our supper at Island Fish N Chips. I just heard today about paddle painting at the hall. Marissa and Brad took the class and turned out and designed some neat ones. Blaine, Wilda, and grandchildren were dining out.

On Tuesday I went with Sherry and Kathy to Espanola. I met them at Green Acres campground. That Bay is so beautiful; the water was like glass. Sherry had a dentist appointment. We lunched Chinese, came and enjoyed the visiting and afternoon, and supper together at Green Acres Restaurant. Susan brought Mum up, Simon, Pauline, Wayne, Derek, Sherry, Jodi, Kim, Kathy, Tory, Amelia, Desmond and Declan. They were just starting the campfire when I headed home later.

Then on Thursday Cal came with me. We visited; a much damper day. Dan and Betty King of Elliot Lake had taken their daughters Colleen and Jodi and the husbands John and Derek to Garden’s Gate for supper on Wednesday evening to celebrate both girls’ birthdays. They left the campground and headed for home. I had to get Cal to drive home; it was raining so hard it was making me dizzy. We lunched at Green Acres, Jodi, Derek, Sherry and us.

Eight tables for euchre tournament; Robert and Daisy on K.P. good lunch. Janice and Sharlene, 81; Laurene and Dave, 76; Don and Dennis, 73; Gordon and Marion, 68; low, Raymond and I, 42; lone hands, Gord and Marion, Bill and Brad, Sharlene and Janice, Laurene and Dave, all with 5.

Friday night Cal and I watched the late, ferry was 20 minutes, a good load coming off. We had a big bear make tracks ahead of us in the 10th Sideroad, and at South Baymouth a small fluffy tailed fox.

Cal was the big winner today. Skunked me a few times. I stopped in going to Sheg and then again later, a beggar for punishment! We celebrated Tara’s and Jodi’s birthdays. The weather co-operated nicely on their last day of holidays at Green Acres, just Sherry’s tent left, and Derek and Jodi’s trailer. They’re heading back to BC tomorrow. It’s been great but time flies too fast. Delicious steak supper.

Pattison’s add-on is shaping up nicely. Market was busy in Tehkummah on Friday. Lots of tried-and-true and many new! The jewelry booth across from me has a great selection. Shan Keatley must be busy.

Today I met folks who had 1,000 Shiitake mushroom, from logs seeded in the past. Interesting talking to Paul and Harriet Campell. I met a lovely lady, too, called Marion Linkert. Gord and Carol stopped to chat. Joyce Varey is busy with her Turtle Creek holdings. I met Ellie and Sophie’s Mum with her Mum. Kemp Norton sat and visited a bit.

If one was easily embarrassed?? No one told me I was buttoned crooked, one should never dress in a hurry!

Thanks, Connie and Stan, for your generosity. I met McKenna today too, a pretty young lady.

I always carry goodies from Mum’s! She must like getting beat at cards (close games).

New sidewalks going in at the hall and municipal office

On her way home I stopped at Gilbert’s where a beautiful horse trophy was on display. They had won a first and a third, they said. Pig roasted on a spit, a huge crowd of family and friends to partake of the wonderful meal. I got a sample even though I had eaten earlier. I met Miss Timber, a darling young lady. It sounds like this event is going to be an annual feature.

Alec Lougheed said today he and Mary Lou should have come to church as they were married at Fairview 65 years ago on August 16th. Happy belated anniversary! He had come to pick up Jean McLennan after today’s event. Mum had to say hello, as they are famous as the old pair of Jeans. Helen sang beautifully, “The eyes of a child,” before she left. Debbie sang the closing song for our church service. Our guest musician singer was Gordie Greenough, “The Lighthouse,” by special request. As we spoke of the historical value of the church in a community and how they created their own “Church” family. Today we even had a special couple from the car show with their 1916 Ford? Very timely, and thank you for attending. Jane and Bruce Johnson of Dutton? Jane also told us how the churches down their way are all amalgamating. The food was wonderful and delicious. Mum made her good buns, and thanks so much clean up crew. I have some posters of folks, church and U.C.W. through the years, up in the hall. Annaliese decorated and blew up a few balloons, 150 and anniversary.

I wish to thank you all so very much for helping us celebrate this milestone. Have a great week, all!