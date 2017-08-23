Providence Bay News and Notes

Glen and Mona Bryan had visitors at their cottage on the August long weekend. Their son Chris and daughter-in-law Jessica arrived from Blackfalds, Alberta with their two babies Autumn (age 3) and Kennedy (10 months). They travelled down to Windsor and back to Providence Bay before returning to Alberta. Their daughter Amber and husband Desmond Belcastro were also visiting while Chris was home.

Shawna Tonery (the daughter of Don Tonery and the late Louise) was home for a visit. She was staying at Batman’s campground in Sheguiandah with her partner Sarah, friend Amanda and baby Kallie and spent one day in beautiful Providence Bay.

The Providence Bay History and Memoirs book has been printed and is available for sale. It’s a fantastic compilation of pictures, memories and history from numerous sources about our little village. The book costs $40 and can be purchased from Lyle Dewar.

Happy Belated Birthday wishes go out to Jr Young. He celebrated a birthday August 14. Get well wishes go out to his wife Pat who is in the hospital and we’re all hoping for a full recovery.

The 134th Annual Providence Bay Fair was another success this year even with the less than perfect start to the weekend with the weather. The exhibits were beautiful, the music was toe tapping and entertaining, the horse shows were crowd pleasers, and the motocross races were well received. Kudos to all the hard-working volunteers for all the work they put into this wonderful event. Congratulations to Michelle Campbell, the 2017 Providence Bay Fair Ambassador. Congratulations to the Duxbury Family, who were the 2017 Family Fun Trophy winners.

A fundraiser was held at the Providence Bay Hall on Sunday, August 20 to raise money for pregnancy care and infant food bank. It was a genuine old-fashioned country hoedown. It included a buffet dinner and dancing with country music.

The Summer Concert Series continues at the stage behind the Interpretive Centre hosted by the Huron Island Time. This week, on Thursday, August 24, they will be featuring Claude Munson. Claude is a Canadian singer/songwriter from Ottawa who performs his own brand of independent folk-rock music. Huron Island Time also hosts open mic every Saturday night in the same location so come on out and have a great island time.

The Providence Bay and Spring Bay Lions Club is hosting their 13th annual rib and corn roast on Saturday, August 26 serving from 5 to 7 pm at the Providence Bay Arena. Tickets are $18 in advance and can be purchased from any Lions member. There are only 400 tickets available so don’t miss out!

Happy Birthday wishes go out to John David (JD) Wright (also known as Hogg) on August 29. Have a great day!

The Providence Bay Community of Christ Church is hosting their Manitoulin Journey of Faith on September 8, 9, and 10th. Hosts Elder Weston Leeson and Dawn Dawson inform us there will be a full weekend off speakers, history, sing alongs and entertainment as well as worship services being held. They are requesting advance registration as soon as possible. Registration is $50 per person and includes all meals and activities throughout the weekend. Please call 705-368-2603 for more information or to register.

Friends of Ashley Noble (Renata and Chris) had lost their dog Judy for three hours Sunday night, she was found safely. They would like to thank everyone in Providence Bay and all the kind people who helped us look for her! Sincerest thank you.

If you have something that you would like to contribute to the Providence Bay News and Notes, please let us know. We know the amazing people and things that happen in our community but let’s allow everyone to know. If there is an upcoming birthday, anniversary, fundraiser or celebration, please let us know. You can email Cheryl at prov_chick@hotmail.com or call her at 705-862-1613. Submissions must be received by each Sunday at 3 pm for submission in the following Wednesday publication of the paper. We look forward to hearing from you.

Have a great week everyone.