Gordon’s Park tops off Star Party with eclipse viewing

TEHKUMMAH—Gordon’s Ecotourism Park topped off a great Star Party weekend with an eclipse viewing event that brought in over 150 visitors.

“The Star Party went well, with decent viewing on the Saturday and Sunday night,” said park manager Paul Beduhn. “We had about 26 people at the public astronomy night and about 14 people staying in the dark sky preserve.”

Mr. Beduhn said that an additional 150 people joined the group Monday, utilizing the park’s 360 degree views of the sky and sky observing tools.

“We had solar viewing glasses for each family to use and our park telescope fitted with a solar filter,” said Mr. Beduhn. “Some of attendees also brought solar telescopes and set them up for people to use and had one projecting on a screen. It was a lot of fun.”

Astronomy Nights run Thursday and Saturday nights at the park in July and August from 9 to 11 pm. In the fall there will be Astronomy Nights September 22-24 and October 7-8. There are also moonlight hike and wolf howl events that are held on various dates throughout May to September with the next one coming up on Sunday, September 3.

There will be an Aurora Borealis weekend held September 22-25.

For a full list of events and prices or more information about Gordon’s Ecotourism Park, visit www.gordonspark.com.