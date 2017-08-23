Farm Facts and Furrows

OFA wants your info

Please c\ontribute! The OFA is looking for information about wildlife damage to crops in the North. The OFA has created a wildlife damage survey that can be completed online at www.nofiaon.wixsite.com/ofanorth/wildlife-survey

Improve dairy

productivity

Here is an opportunity to improve your productivity on your dairy farm. The program is offered by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. Please visit their website and following links for further details. The Dairy Farm Investment Program is designed to support the productivity and the competitiveness of dairy farmers, and help the sector adapt to the anticipated impacts from the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. The program helps Canadian cow’s milk producers improve productivity through upgrades to their equipment. The maximum funding amount per licensed dairy farm, for the five-year duration of the program, is $250,000. Applicants may apply more than once, and for more than one project; however, the total reimbursements for all approved projects will not exceed $250,000. The minimum funding amount that will be considered for a project is $1,000. The Dairy Farm Investment Program will be accepting applications starting August 22, 2017 at 10 am (EDT). Visit the website for more information, the applicant guide and application form.Website: www.canada.ca/dairy-farm-investment-program, Email: AAFC.DFIP-PIFL.AAC@canada.ca, Phone number: 1-877-246-4682; address: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, c/o Dairy Farm Investment Program (DFIP), 1341 Baseline Road, Tower 7, 5th Floor, Ottawa, ON K1A 0C5.