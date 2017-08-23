24th annual Heritage Alive Art Show on at the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah

SHEGUIANDAH—The 24th annual Heritage Alive art show and sale opened earlier this month at the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah and runs until Friday, September 1.

The collection showcases some of Manitoulin and area’s best artists. The gallery walls are lined with beautiful works in a variety of mediums.

This year’s winning pieces included: acrylic, first place, ‘Overnight Fungi’ by Peter Bering and honourable mention, ‘Hanging in There’ by Marcie Breit; mixed media, ‘Chow Time’ by Lorraine Loranger; oil, first place ‘Pike Lake Barn’ by Paulette Steward and honourable mention, ‘Bridal Veil’ by Lorraine Loranger; pastel, ‘Barn Shadows IV’ by Donna Kanerva; pencil, first place, ‘Notches’ by Peter Bering and honourable mention, ‘’Batman’s Sawmill’ by Lucien Boudreau; coloured pencil, ‘Bridal Veil Falls in the Fall’ by Paulette Soquanich; photography, first place, ‘Almost Forgotten’ by Dani Lynn Redgrift, second place, ‘Misty Morning’ by Bob Blaney, and honourable mention, ‘Sunset at the pier’ by Clair Lefebvre; watercolours, first place, ‘Struttin’ by Donna Kanerva and honourable mention, ‘Iris’ by Beth Bond-McCullagh; Students’ Choice, ‘Butterfly on Clover’ by Ellen Lewis; Curator’s Choice, ‘Hollyhocks’ by Pauline Tofflemire; and the Brian Chapman Heritage Award, ‘Pike Lake Barn’ by Paulette Stewart. The judge was unable to determine a Best in Show, deeming all the work “beautiful.”

The Heritage Alive art show and sale runs at the museum until Friday, September 1. The museum is open daily in the summer from 9 am to 4:30 pm, Thursdays from 9 am to 8 pm. In the fall, Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9 am to 4:30 pm and closed Sundays and Mondays. Call 705-368-2367 for more information.