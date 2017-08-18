Funding confirmed for new fuel system at Meldrum Bay Marina

MELDRUM BAY—The community of Meldrum Bay has received some great news concerning funding being provided for a new fuel system at its marina.

“It is extremely valuable to our community to have a fuel supply available at the Meldrum Bay Marina to support tourism and greatly benefit the marina. We are grateful to receive the funding for this. This is so important to the community and we are looking forward to getting on with this,” stated Richard Bradley, president of the Dawson Citizens Improvement Association. He was referring to funding being provided by the government in regards to the new project for a new fuel system (diesel and gas) and sewage pumpout at the Meldrum Bay Marina Dock.

Mr. Bradley said that currently, there is no diesel fuel available west of the Town of Gore Bay and the only other place to get gas is in Sheshegwaning First Nation.

“The new fuel system will feature an above grade storage tank, 10,000 litres of both gas and diesel in a dual compartment tank. And there will be a sewage pumpout system,” said Mr. Bradley.

Since the spring of 2016 the Meldrum Bay Marina has not had fuel, gas or diesel. “For the past three years we have been applying for grant money,” continued Mr. Bradley.

The work on the new fuel system and sewage pumpout must be done by this fall, which will be a tight schedule, but is doable, said Mr. Bradley.

Mr. Bradley pointed out that Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes has greatly supported the community in getting the funding needed. “Carol wrote a letter of support on our behalf and has been very helpful in doing everything she could do to assist us. She has also discussed our project with various government officials.”

“The community received confirmation of the funding yesterday (Thursday of last week),” Ms. Hughes told the Recorder. “This has been something we have been pushing for, and working on an application for funding for awhile now. This project will help protect the economy and provide a needed service.”

“We have boaters call the marina as they are going through the North Channel, and when they are told we don’t have fuel the keep going. We have been losing business because of this,” said Mr. Bradley.

“The fuel system is normally shut down in the winter but open starting in the spring,” said Mr. Bradley. He explained, “our next step is to set new project timelines. The contractors can’t come out the next day. We also need time for permitting to be completed and the contractor can’t go proceed until the permitting is in place.”

“The first thing that is likely going to happen is decommissioning of the present system,” said Mr. Bradley, “and environmental testing to take place. If contamination is found a cleanup is required. But the system is only 15 metres from the water, and we have never seen any sign of leakage.”

“We are very grateful to proceed on this project, it is so important to the community. We are looking forward to getting on with this,” added Mr. Bradley.