24-year-old Wiky man charged with attempted murder

WIIKWEMKOONG–On Monday, August 14, the Wikwemikong Tribal Police responded to a call of a male who stabbed another male in Wikwemikong. The Ontario Provincial Emergency Response unit, the Ontario Provincial Canine Unit and the UCCM Police assist in the search of a male subject who fled from the scene.

As a result, a 24-year-old male, Levi Mishibinijima of Wiikwemkoong, has been charged with attempted murder; assault with a weapon; aggravated assault; uttering threats to cause death and possession of weapons for dangerous purpose.

The victim was transported to Health Sciences North where he currently recovering. The accused was later arrested and held for bail hearing in Wikwemikong Bail Court on August 15.

Anyone with information on this investigation or any other please contact the Wikwemikong Tribal Police at 859-3141, Provincial Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.