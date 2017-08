(LITTLE CURRENT, ON)- On August 17, 2017, shortly after 8:00 a.m., members from the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located Alex FOX, who was reported missing from a residence in Little Current on the evening of August 15, 2017.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Manitoulin OPP wishes to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.