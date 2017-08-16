The Virginia protests, violence are no coincidence

‘We can all blame President Trump for that’

To the Expositor:

It’s about time to say some things about President Trump. It’s so tiring to see this president coming on the news with all his bullying tactics; he is doing this to everybody. And then I saw what happened in the State of Virginia.

It all has to do with President Trump’s racist campaigning that he did to get into office. We can all blame President Trump for that and I hope the lawmakers in the States will find a way to remove this nutcase out of office. He is a very dangerous man to hold office, even though it’s not any of my business to say some things, but I have never seen anything like this before from a leader.

It’s just very bad behaviour what this president is doing and it’s very shameful to see this. I have seen kids behaving badly, but President Trump takes the cake, he is worse than any I have seen.

Ron Osawabine

Wikwemikong