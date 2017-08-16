Providence Bay News and Notes

Cheryl Sheppard and Maureen Eadie have returned from a two week vacation abroad. They flew to London, England and met up with former resident Tim McFarlane and husband Maciek Zielinski along with some of their friends Yvonne and Marcus Franceschin who have plans to visit our part of the world in September. While in London, the ladies visited Windsor Castle and saw the changing of the guards. They also saw Buckingham Palace, Trafalgar Square the Parliament buildings, Big Ben and then crossed the crosswalk at Abbey Road following in the footsteps of The Beatles and saw many other sights. They took a turn around on the London Eye giant ferriswheel and went to the theatre production of ‘Bat Out of Hell’ featuring the music of Meatloaf. After leaving London, they conquered the task of learning to drive on the wrong side of the road and drove north into Scotland and went to the Isle of Skye and the Loch Ness before boarding a plane in Edinburgh, Scotland bound for Dublin, Ireland. While in Ireland, they visited the Cliffs of Moher, the Dingle Peninsula and Blarney Castle kissing the famous Blarney Stone which is said to imbue the person with the gift of eloquence (or Blarney).

Major Lesley Kerckhoff was home visiting her family with nine-year-old daughter Emily.

Waterlution Great Art for Great Lakes held the unveiling of artist Julieanne Steedman’s community engagement outdoor sculpture entitled ‘Stories of the Lake’ at the Providence Bay Village Square on Friday, August 11. Afterwards, everyone enjoyed live music at the Mutchmor with both local craft breweries in attendance serving their brews.

The Providence Bay/Spring Bay Lions Club put up flag banners for the beautification of our town streets. Fourteen banners were erected beginning at the arena coming into town and adorning hydro poles down the main street to the beach parking area. They look fantastic and are a welcome addition to the village. Anyone wishing to donate to this project can contact any Lions Club member.

The annual Kagawong Lake Bass Fishing Derby was held again this past weekend. They held the fish fry and awards ceremony at the Providence Bay Community Centennial Hall on Sunday, August 13. Local band ‘The Islanders’ played and the beer gardens were a big hit. This is a wonderful fundraiser for The Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Enjoy a Historical Walk around the village with Lyle Dewar. This event is being held on August 17 at 1 pm. Meet at the Discovery Centre and learn the history of our village.

The Summer Concert Series hosted by Huron Island Time Ice Cream Shop will be having another outdoor concert on Thursday, August 17. This week’s entertainer is Trout Lily from Toronto. Trout Lily is Brent Barber and Joan Krygsman. They are an Ontario-based Canadian acoustic duo performing quirky roots, folk, classic and original music. Come on out and enjoy a fantastic evening of entertainment.

We’re really looking forward to the 133rd annual Providence Bay Fair being held this coming weekend. This year’s theme is ‘O Canada.’ Come on out and view the livestock after judging, the Heavy Horse Pull, the Light Horse Show, the Fair Ambassador Competition, and the Manitoulin Idol Show. You can also see what the vendors have for sale, check out the exhibitor’s hall to view prize winning vegetable, arts and crafts, woodworking, needlecraft, photography, foods and many other accomplishments celebrating rural life. There’s also a parade Saturday, live musical entertainment, children’s entertainment and a midway throughout the weekend as well as CMRC-sanctioned motocross races on Sunday.

Come on out and take part in our fair—it’s good, wholesome fun for the whole family.

Birthday wishes go out to Kat Jones who celebrates her birthday on August 21.

The annual Providence Bay/Spring Bay Corn and Rib fest is being held August 26. Tickets are advised in advance. Contact any Lions Club member for ticket information.

If there is anything that you would like to add to The Providence Bay News and Notes please let us know. You can contact Cheryl at 705-862-1613 or email: prov_chick@hotmail.com. Please make any submissions’ by 3 pm each Sunday.