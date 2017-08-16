Manitoulin Pride on this weekend across the Island

Family friendly event incorporates cultural elements

MANITOULIN—Manitoulin Island will be hosting its first Pride event this weekend, based in Little Current, but with events held across the Island.

“We have heard that people are coming from Ottawa, Peterborough, Toronto, Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury to attend Pride Manitoulin,” said organizer Sarah Seabrook. “We are really excited for the great line-up of events.”

Ms. Seabrook shared that she and the Pride Manitoulin committee wanted to host a unique Pride event.

“This will not be the stereotypical Pride event,” said Ms. Seabrook. “We wanted to created a Pride that is laid back and reflective of Manitoulin, that is family friendly and that incorporates cultural elements.”

Pride Manitoulin will kick off Friday (August 18) morning with a beaded Pride ring workshop at the Ojibwe Cultural Foundation (OCF) from 10 am to 3 pm with Nico William.

Friday evening at 6:30 pm there will be a Pride flag raising with free pizza at 6:30 pm by Wally’s Dock Service in Little Current along the docks.

On Friday night at 8 pm be sure to check out the Fair Ambassador competition at the Providence Bay Fair, with Pride Manitoulin sponsoring contestant Megan Misner. Wrap up the evening with Queer Trivia and Pub Night at the Anchor Inn Hotel starting at 9:30 pm.

On Saturday, August 19, there will be a local queer youth art sculpture unveiling at 10 am at the OCF, followed by a hand drum circle with Veronica Jonny from 10:20 am to 1 pm with a feast to follow.

Pride goers are encouraged to explore Manitoulin Saturday afternoon, attending the Whitefish River First Nation Powwow, an official Pride Manitoulin safe, inclusive space, the Providence Bay Fair, Bridal Veil Falls in Kagawong, the Cup and Saucer Trail or one of Manitoulin’s other amazing attractions.

Saturday evening there will be a Pride Cruise from 7 pm to 12 am with North Channel Cruise Line. Tickets are $45 and include dinner, cash bar and DJ. Live entertainment will follow at the Anchor Inn Hotel.

Sunday morning registration for the 5KM colour run will start at 9:30 am at the Little Current Public Library, with the run starting at 10 am and ending at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre.

The Pride parade will start at 11 am at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre and end at the Little Current United Church on Robinson Street.

Sunday afternoon there will be a meet and greet and free community barbecue at the United Church. The event will include information booths, free confidential HIV and STI testing and Naloxone kits offered by Reseau Access Network, kids crafts table and face painting.

Workshop space is limited, to register please email pride@gshmanitoulin.com or text 705-348-1964 with your name and the event you are interested in. Visit the Pride Manitoulin Facebook page for more information and see Page 15 of this newspaper. Cruise ship tickets are available at northchanneltours.com.