Amazing prizes up for grabs at Manitoulin Deer Show

MANITOWANING—The Manitoulin Deer Show is back for its fourth year! Taking place in Manitowaning at the arena on Sunday, August 27. This year Assiginack has gone all out on prizes for the many different events. The show runs from 10 am to 3 pm ending with a huge selection of great door prizes that include a gun safe, firearm and much more.

The day starts off with the Kids Wilderness Challenge with $1,000 in prizes donated by Robert Cranston Construction and Ralf Island Truck Parts. Kids 6+ years of age are encouraged to come out and participate in some fun and challenging competitions that include target shooting, accuracy challenge, and much more. The kids will move from station to station and get scored. Everyone will get a prize! The cost is $5 to enter which includes entry into the show. The Kids Wilderness Challenge starts at 10 am sharp.

“If you have a deer mount, please bring it in,” urges Deer Show organizer Jackie White. “Everyone that brings in a deer mount will qualify for the chance to win a firearm (one ticket per mount, enter three mounts maximum). Last year we had over 100 mounts adorn the arena walls, and hope for even more this year! It is so interesting to walk around and see the skill of the local hunters on Manitoulin Island.” The draw is at 2 pm and you must be present to win.

“The Wild Game Cook Off with our now famous judges is back!” Ms. White continued. “This year, thanks to Jake’s Home Centre, there is a camo freezer up for grabs! Also included in the winning prize is a crock pot, knives and a meat saw. Bring in a dish using wild game and enter to win. This year we will also have a Viewer’s Choice so the audience can participate too.”

Texas MacDonald will be giving a lecture on black powder hunting and shooting mid-afternoon, as well as bringing a nice display of black powder equipment.

The game camera contest has $100 cash prize up for grabs. You can bring in your best picture from your game camera by 11 am or email it to info@assiginack.ca. No doubt there must be some extraordinary deer pictures out there, so send them in.

At 2 pm the crowd will gather around the door prize table to watch as the fun starts as the names are pulled. Door prizes include a pink camo firearm, gun cabinet and many more unique hunting supplies from local stores. Please note that you must be present for the door prize draws to claim your prize

Perry’s Gun Shop from Sault Ste. Marie will be once again bringing a load of firearms. The local gun shop, Island Guns and Pawn in Manitowaning, will also be in attendance with their great selection of firearms, as well as other vendors and exhibits.

The cost of the show is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6 and over, kids 5 and under free. Free parking and refreshments available on site.