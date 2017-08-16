Law & Order

Little Current

Arsonist denied bail after breach of probation

Clinton Haggart, age 34 of Sudbury, was denied bail in a Sudbury court last week after his surprise, and illegal, appearance in Little Current during Haweater Weekend.

The man, found guilty of purposely setting fire to three Little Current properties in 2014, had been denied access to Little Current as part of his sentencing earlier this year but, just days after getting out of the Sudbury jail for a separate charge of assault and breach of probation, Mr. Haggart was spotted in the community on Saturday, August 12.

Police were called and Mr. Haggart was arrested soon after, without incident.

Mr. Haggart was denied bail on August 10 and will make his first appearance in Gore Bay court on August 22 to answer to his newest charge of breach of probation.

Haweater Weekend a quiet one for OPP

The Haweater Weekend Festival celebrated its 50th anniversary between August 4 and August 7. The annual festival, which occurs in Little Current, was once again a successful and well attended event on scenic Manitoulin Island.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members responded to 83 calls for service in the Little Current Detachment area over the course of the weekend. A strategic operational plan resulted in proactive police activities combined with direct patrols and enforcement efforts by Manitoulin OPP, S.A.V.E and H.S.D members. These efforts resulted in the 17 arrests including the apprehension of one impaired driver, 10 Criminal Code charges and 35 Liquor Licence Act charges were also laid. The majority of the calls for service involved minor incidents related to noise complaints and Liquor Licence Act offenses. There were no reports criminal code related incidents at any of the Haweater Festival venues.

Manitoulin OPP Detachment Commander Staff Sgt. Kevin Webb extended his appreciation to all the volunteers. He said, “Our members value and are committed to the partnership between the OPP and event organizers to ensure a safe, secure and enjoyable event for everyone.”