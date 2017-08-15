Richard Harry Edwards, 95, of Toronto, Ontario passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at the Etobicoke General Hospital. A Celebration of Life service and burial was held at the Glendale Memorial Gardens in Etobicoke. Richard Harry Edwards was born on March 14, 1922 in Montréal, Québec to Isabel Dapp and Richard Edgar Edwards and later stepmother Bella Edwards. Harry was enlisted in WWII in 1941 in the 79th Field Artillery Regiment in Fernham, Québec and in 1944 Royal Canadian Air Force in P.E.I. and Iceland. In 1945 he married Barbara Kathryn Hambilton with whom he built their first family home in West Avenue, Port Credit. Harry was employed as an Insurance Adjuster with Dominion of Canada for 30+ years. He enjoyed reading Westerns and history books, gardening, visiting his vacation home in Miami with Barbara and spending time with family and friends. Harry is survived by his sons Richard and Bruce, his daughters Lynda and Deborah. His grandchildren Jeff, Deidre, Morgan and Kendra and great-grandchildren Oliver, Lily, Hana and Emma. He was preceded in death by his parents, Isabel and Richard, and his wife Barbara Edwards (Hambilton), and his son Jack.