Neil Arthur (Sid) Wright, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Mindemoya Hospital on Thursday, August 3, 2017 in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Edna. Sid is survived by his stepchildren Eric (Bev) Robbins, Mark (Sharon) Robbins, Kevin (Lisa) Robbins, Diane Robbins (Bob Stachon), grandchildren Ian, Matthew, Nathan, Shannon, Mikayla as well as many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, brothers Harry (Velma), Alex (Nancy), sisters Maxine Brockelbank, Anne (Henry) Cranston, sisters-in-law Edith (Elwood) Beange, Evelyn (Grant) Lewis and brother-inlaw Raymond (Sandra) Runnalls. Predeceased by his parents Max and Mildred (Turner) Wright, brother-in-law Roy Brockelbank and brother Herb Wright. At Sid’s request, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place. Private family interment at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Strawberry Point Christian Camp as expressions of sympathy, and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.