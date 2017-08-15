February 10, 1960 – August 6, 2017

Lester John Mishibinijima passed away on August 6, 2017 at the age of 57 years old. Loving father to daughter Trish (Ryan) of Hamilton. Kind Papa to Dakota and Aditsan who he loved greatly. Son of the late Victoria and David Mishibinijima. Predeceased by brother Victor and sisters Roseanne and Laura-Jean. Brother to Marie (Hamilton), Smacky (Wikwemikong), Cathy, Tousie, Debbie (Toronto), Brenda, Jeannie, Tim, Fred, Randy and Albert (Wikwemikong). Uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Godfather to Linda. Best buddies with Walter, Byron, Brian and Larry. They shared many laughs and memories. Lester enjoyed working with his hands in masonry, visiting family in Wiky, listening to country music and spending time with his daughter and Ryan. He especially loved play fighting with his grandsons that would chase him around. One of Lester’s greatest accomplishments was bringing his daughter and son-in-law together. Lester’s son-in-law Ryan was his friend for two years before Trish and Ryan met. After four years of courting, they joined as husband and wife growing a beautiful family. You could always count on Lester to celebrate with you in his black vest with a good jig. Oh the Lord is good to me So I thank the Lord For giving me the things I need Like the sun and the rain and the apple seeds Oh the Lord is good to me Johnny Apple Seed Amen With love Papa; Dakota & Aditsan Family and friends will gather at St. Ignatius Church in Buzwah on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 4 pm. Funeral Service took place at Holy Cross Mission Church on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 11 am followed by burial at the Wikwemikong Upper Cemetery.