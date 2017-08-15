In loving memory of Larry Clinton Hall, 76 years, who passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 13, 2017. Beloved husband of 27 years to Madeline “Maddy” Hall (King) (nee Armstrong). He will be sadly missed by his children Mark Hall (Sandy) and Kathy Hall (Paul) and their mother Diane Hall and his step-children David King (Terry), Donald King (Gates) and Brian King (Jamesene). Cherished Grandpa of Jamie, Chelsea, Kate, Keely, Jamie, Hannah and Sam. Predeceased by his parents Clinton and Edna Hall (nee Robinson) and survived by his sister Linda Mainhart of Ohio. Larry was a hard working operator at Bruce Tait Construction for 23 years, retiring in 2015. He loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing and spending time at his camp on Manitoulin Island. He was a people person and a devoted father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and many friends. Memorial Visitation at the Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home, 233 Larch Street, Sudbury on Thursday, August 17, 2017. Friends may gather from 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm. Cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorium. He will be buried in the family plot at Gordon Cemetery on Manitoulin Island on Friday, August 18, 2017 at 11 am. Due to Larry’s recent diagnosis with aggressive esophageal cancer, donations to the Northern Cancer Research Foundation would be greatly appreciated by his family.