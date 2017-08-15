February 25, 1930 – August 1, 2017

In loving memory of John “Ross” Morphet, who passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at the age of 87. Predeceased by his wife Eleanor (Cosby) in 2012. Father of Betty Lynn Harrison (predeceased 1989) (Don and Linda) of Elliot Lake, Tom and Connie of Espanola. Beloved grandfather of Amy (Dave) Clark, Craig Harrison, Jamie Boreham (2009) and Katie Boreham, Katie Morphet, Candace (Jacob) Barnes, Karen Morphet. Great-grandfather of Hailey and Zoey Clark. Predeceased by parents Alfred and Doris (Ford) Morphet. Brother of Everett (predeceased 2011), Beverley Morphet of Little Current, Lloyd (Diane) Morphet of Waterloo. Brother-in-law to Wayne Cosby (Carol), Jim (predeceased), Natalie Cosby. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ross was a hardworking man who took over the family farm and farmed it with his wife Eleanor for many years until his retirement in the early 1990s. Even after his retirement, Ross spent most of his time outdoors cutting wood, clearing land, picking stones and raising a few cattle. Ross spent his last years at Manitoulin Centennial Manor where he was known for his dry wit and his willingness to help other residents. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home for visitation on Monday, August 7, 2017 from 7 pm to 9 pm. Funeral Service was held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. Burial in Mountainview Cemetery. Donations to Manitoulin Centennial Manor Auxiliary (Bed Lift Project), Little Current United Church or the Alzheimer’s Society. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations.