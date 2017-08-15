GLADY MORETTA NOLAND

Gladys Moretta Noland passed away peacefully on Monday, August 14, 2017 at Manitoulin Lodge in Gore Bay at the age of 92. Predeceased by her beloved husband Herb. Loved by her two sons Lyle (Donna) and Larry (Fay), all of Spring Bay. Dear grandmother of Chris (Brandy), Connie Willis (Scott), Karen Jakubos, Julie Byers (Ray), Cynda Hogg (Ken), Dennis (Michelle), Tammy McKelvie (Jeff) and great-grandma of Benjamin and Thomas Willis, Julie and Sam Jakubos, Caleb and Carter Byers, Cody and Jenna Hogg, Devin, Shawn and Owen McKelvie. Predeceased by siblings Boyd McKinley (Bella), Noreen (Ray VanHorn), Bessie (Willard Witty), Velma (Russ Harper) (George Paige) and Art McKinley (Annie). Services will be at the Burpee Mills Complex. Visitation will be from 7 pm to 9 pm on Thursday, August 17, 2017. Funeral will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 18, 2017. Burial in Burpee Mills Cemetery. Donations to the Mindemoya Hosptial Auxiliary would be appreciated in Glady’s memory. Arrangements entrusted with Island Funeral Home.